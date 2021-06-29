Citigroup Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 168.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after buying an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CareDx by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CareDx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,152.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -327.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.45. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

