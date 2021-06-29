Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,074 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EEFT stock opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.17. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

