Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 23rd

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.
CVG stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$990.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Clairvest Group has a 12 month low of C$44.96 and a 12 month high of C$68.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.62.
Clairvest Group Company Profile
