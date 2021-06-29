Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 23rd

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

CVG stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$990.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Clairvest Group has a 12 month low of C$44.96 and a 12 month high of C$68.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.62.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

