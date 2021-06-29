Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of PPD worth $38,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in PPD by 3,271.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PPD by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

