Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $35.54 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,645 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $35,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Certara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,944 shares of company stock worth $7,387,095 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

