Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.51% of Washington Federal worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

