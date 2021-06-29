Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $41.65 Million Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after buying an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

