Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $45,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

