Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,996,952 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,996,952 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $396.54 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $296.83 and a twelve month high of $397.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

