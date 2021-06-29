Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,708 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Corteva worth $43,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Corteva by 2,839.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.