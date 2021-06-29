Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

ABT stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 240,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,789. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

