Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 961,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,700,832. The firm has a market cap of $354.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

