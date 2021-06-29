Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,521. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $312.87 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

