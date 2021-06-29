Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Clearwater Paper worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 290.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

