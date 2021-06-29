Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

