Cloudbric (CLBK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.95 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $91,223.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

