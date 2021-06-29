CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

