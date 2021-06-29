Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,121. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.