Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,668. Cohu has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

