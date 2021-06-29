Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 370,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.