Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

