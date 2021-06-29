COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

