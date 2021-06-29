Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

AWK opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

