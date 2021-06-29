Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

