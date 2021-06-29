Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,307,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.