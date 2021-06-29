ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

