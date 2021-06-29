Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:STZ.B opened at $226.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $211.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

