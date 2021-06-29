Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

