Contrasting APA (NASDAQ:APA) & GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11%

This table compares GrowMax Resources and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 1.79 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -19.47

GrowMax Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Volatility & Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GrowMax Resources and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 10 10 1 2.57

APA has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

APA beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

