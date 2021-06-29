Contrasting Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -408.34% -95.96% -69.22% Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -941.34% -367.25%

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 136.74 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -31.56 Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$11.74 million N/A N/A

Nymox Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.