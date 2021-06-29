Contrasting First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.77%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.86%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Bank First.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.26 $155.81 million $1.67 14.31 Bank First $124.22 million 4.38 $38.05 million $5.07 13.90

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 24.85% 8.09% 1.14% Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56%

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.