Contrasting Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fisker and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Stellantis.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -50.18 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.82

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats Fisker on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

