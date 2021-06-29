Contrasting M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) & Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and M.D.C.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.90 $79.09 million N/A N/A M.D.C. $3.90 billion 0.91 $367.58 million $5.17 9.75

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and M.D.C., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 M.D.C. 1 2 2 1 2.50

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.05%. M.D.C. has a consensus price target of $65.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given M.D.C.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. 10.34% 21.55% 11.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of M.D.C. shares are held by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of M.D.C. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Dream Finders Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

