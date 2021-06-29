Contrasting Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Astrotech alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Astrotech and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Astrotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 125.23 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 27.21 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Astrotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.