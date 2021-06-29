Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $2,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $48,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 11.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 232,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,788. Copa has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

