Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,949 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Core-Mark worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE remained flat at $$44.52 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

