Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 605,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

