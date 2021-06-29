Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Short Interest Up 450.0% in June

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cortland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Cortland Bancorp worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDB opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cortland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 27.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

