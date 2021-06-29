COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.