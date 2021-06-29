Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.22. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $148,011,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

