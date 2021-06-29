Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.54 ($78.28).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €54.54 ($64.16) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.90. Covestro has a 12-month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

