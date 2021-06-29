Covington Capital Management Buys 150 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.46. 24,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.15. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,231 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

