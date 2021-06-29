Covington Capital Management Buys 1,624 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.81. 15,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

