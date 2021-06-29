Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $9.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $679.70. 158,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. The company has a market capitalization of $654.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

