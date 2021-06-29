Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $2,541,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 917.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.84. 18,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

