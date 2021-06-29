Covington Capital Management Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 90,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,125. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 337,770 shares of company stock valued at $28,038,085 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.