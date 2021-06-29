Covington Capital Management Purchases 2,465 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

AVB traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $211.91. 7,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,433. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

