Covington Capital Management Sells 3,265 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 287,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,347,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.