Cowen Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $316.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.27.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $293.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

